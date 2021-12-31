Fulcrum Equity Management Buys First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

New Purchases: QTEC, SHV, FXL, INDS, IETC, XSVM, LGH, FTEC, IWY, IAI, DWMC, JHMT, RWGV, WOMN, VOO, RPG, DSI, MTUM, EFA, VGLT, INTU, WST, VWOB, OMCL, BRKR, XYL, XLRE, AMD, XSD, GRID, DRIV, CIBR, FTNT, IYC, PXE, COP, IGV, KEYS, ZTS, IVW, XLSR, PHO, COWZ, FB, OVL, OMFL, CSF, RGI, RYF, EPI, CALF, TLT, VFMO, TEAM, SPLG, RECS, ASML, MAR, PAWZ, GNRC, V, DHR, CMCSA, IYR, TW, EW, TSLA, DXCM, ESGU, GM, ZBRA, EOG, CSX, CRL, EXR, CIEN, COST, KLAC, ADI, ADBE, BNTX, SMH, AON, DPZ, PSI, UMC, HYB,

QTEC, SHV, FXL, INDS, IETC, XSVM, LGH, FTEC, IWY, IAI, DWMC, JHMT, RWGV, WOMN, VOO, RPG, DSI, MTUM, EFA, VGLT, INTU, WST, VWOB, OMCL, BRKR, XYL, XLRE, AMD, XSD, GRID, DRIV, CIBR, FTNT, IYC, PXE, COP, IGV, KEYS, ZTS, IVW, XLSR, PHO, COWZ, FB, OVL, OMFL, CSF, RGI, RYF, EPI, CALF, TLT, VFMO, TEAM, SPLG, RECS, ASML, MAR, PAWZ, GNRC, V, DHR, CMCSA, IYR, TW, EW, TSLA, DXCM, ESGU, GM, ZBRA, EOG, CSX, CRL, EXR, CIEN, COST, KLAC, ADI, ADBE, BNTX, SMH, AON, DPZ, PSI, UMC, HYB, Added Positions: IYW, FXD, VGIT, SOXX, XLK, QQQ, XLY, ANGL, XHB, KCE, XLV, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, VGSH, GOOGL, BRK.B, XLF, KR, JPM, CUBE, PFE, UNP, CDC, TGT, OKE, JNJ, EMN, AMGN, WMT, DUK, D,

IYW, FXD, VGIT, SOXX, XLK, QQQ, XLY, ANGL, XHB, KCE, XLV, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, VGSH, GOOGL, BRK.B, XLF, KR, JPM, CUBE, PFE, UNP, CDC, TGT, OKE, JNJ, EMN, AMGN, WMT, DUK, D, Reduced Positions: SPY, FXN, SPHB, SSO, FXZ, FXO, FALN, FXR, TECH, XLC, ENTG, AMN, IYE, EPAM, KBWB, IDXX, JCI, LFUS, IYM, IYF, HYG, NVDA, ACWI, LQD, TT, RWJ, XRT, IWM, SYLD, REMX, XME, XLI, XLB, ETN, XLE, CSCO, EMR, XOM, URA, BA, NEM, LOW, TPR, CCL, ABBV, WSO, LUV, SON, RCII, ITW, FAST, DLR, CL,

SPY, FXN, SPHB, SSO, FXZ, FXO, FALN, FXR, TECH, XLC, ENTG, AMN, IYE, EPAM, KBWB, IDXX, JCI, LFUS, IYM, IYF, HYG, NVDA, ACWI, LQD, TT, RWJ, XRT, IWM, SYLD, REMX, XME, XLI, XLB, ETN, XLE, CSCO, EMR, XOM, URA, BA, NEM, LOW, TPR, CCL, ABBV, WSO, LUV, SON, RCII, ITW, FAST, DLR, CL, Sold Out: FXH, FXG, UWM, PBS, SPLV, SPYD, DVY, ITB, IWC, SCHD, ICVT, PYPL, EMB, IP, VEEV, ROL, GPC, CAT, HYS, AMED, IYJ, IJJ, IYH, IJS, IYK, IJK, PDBC, IEMG, IJT, SHY, MDY, BIL, USFR, CHIM, FSK, TXN, SILJ, MGK, ITOT, IVV, FEM, FDT, AGG, JNK, SCHP, BNDX, DVN, FCX, TIP, EWC, CMI, VGK, IEF, FLOT, EPP, SCCO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund, ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Equity Management. As of 2021Q4, Fulcrum Equity Management owns 177 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulcrum Equity Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+equity+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,248 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.84% ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 68,782 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.73% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 55,646 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.11% iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 46,577 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1880.31% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 30,394 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. New Position

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $154.07 and $180.38, with an estimated average price of $170.95. The stock is now traded at around $153.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 30,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 46,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 36,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 86,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $59.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 72,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 75,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1880.31%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $101.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 46,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 863.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.09 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $61.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 76,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1159.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 62,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 400.90%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $478.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 8,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 55,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 60.76%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 11,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $115.32 and $124.74, with an estimated average price of $119.71.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $61.91, with an estimated average price of $58.6.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The sale prices were between $50.53 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF. The sale prices were between $48.71 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71.