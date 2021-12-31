Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Private Ocean, LLC Buys Regal Rexnord Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells McDonald's Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Affirm Holdings Inc

Just now
Article's Main Image
San Rafael, CA, based Investment company Private Ocean, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Regal Rexnord Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Comcast Corp, sells McDonald's Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Affirm Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Ocean, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Private Ocean, LLC owns 619 stocks with a total value of $854 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Ocean, LLC
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 5,055,920 shares, 17.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,253,919 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  3. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET (HYMB) - 1,471,828 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 661,391 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
  5. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) - 1,586,757 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $164.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $63.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.83%. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $204.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 128.57%. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $51.36, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Sold Out: Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5 (FNGU)

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5. The sale prices were between $30.6 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $40.66.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.

Sold Out: Wise PLC (WPLCF)

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Wise PLC. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $11.01.

Sold Out: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT)

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $0.36 and $0.62, with an estimated average price of $0.49.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.



