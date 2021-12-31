Integrated Capital Management, Inc. Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc, Blackrock Debt Stra

New Purchases: SPYV, GAM,

SPYV, GAM, Added Positions: PDBC, SPAB, MFEM, SPTM, EMLC, SPDW, GOVT, EFV, SPIB, TFI, VIOV, RPV, AOD, IGD, PHK, BOE, DIAX, JOF, VEA, VTI, DMO, NUW, GDL, HFRO, DSM, MAV, BRW, DHY, NSL, VVR, AWF, HIO, VLT, FAX, MFM, EMF, BIF, MYD, MYI, JRO, SBI, MSD, KTF, MVF, KSM, EVN, EIM, MHI, EAD, MHD, AGD,

PDBC, SPAB, MFEM, SPTM, EMLC, SPDW, GOVT, EFV, SPIB, TFI, VIOV, RPV, AOD, IGD, PHK, BOE, DIAX, JOF, VEA, VTI, DMO, NUW, GDL, HFRO, DSM, MAV, BRW, DHY, NSL, VVR, AWF, HIO, VLT, FAX, MFM, EMF, BIF, MYD, MYI, JRO, SBI, MSD, KTF, MVF, KSM, EVN, EIM, MHI, EAD, MHD, AGD, Sold Out: JFR, FRA, DSU, GIM, HYB, BGT, BSL, AFT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, General American Investors Company Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund, New America High Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Integrated Capital Management, Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Integrated Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 77,551 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 329,110 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 66,845 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 302,531 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 740,657 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.87%

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in General American Investors Company Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.88 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 39.87%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 740,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 137,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $13.51.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.76.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $15.8 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $16.11.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in New America High Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.67.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $16.62.