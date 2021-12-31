Integrated Capital Management, Inc. Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc, Blackrock Debt Stra

- New Purchases: SPYV, GAM,
- Added Positions: PDBC, SPAB, MFEM, SPTM, EMLC, SPDW, GOVT, EFV, SPIB, TFI, VIOV, RPV, AOD, IGD, PHK, BOE, DIAX, JOF, VEA, VTI, DMO, NUW, GDL, HFRO, DSM, MAV, BRW, DHY, NSL, VVR, AWF, HIO, VLT, FAX, MFM, EMF, BIF, MYD, MYI, JRO, SBI, MSD, KTF, MVF, KSM, EVN, EIM, MHI, EAD, MHD, AGD,
- Sold Out: JFR, FRA, DSU, GIM, HYB, BGT, BSL, AFT,
For the details of Integrated Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Integrated Capital Management, Inc.
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 77,551 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 329,110 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 66,845 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 302,531 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 740,657 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.87%
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in General American Investors Company Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.88 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 39.87%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 740,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 137,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.2.Sold Out: Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $13.51.Sold Out: Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.76.Sold Out: Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $15.8 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $16.11.Sold Out: New America High Income Fund Inc (HYB)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in New America High Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.67.Sold Out: Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $16.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of Integrated Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Integrated Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Integrated Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Integrated Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Integrated Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying