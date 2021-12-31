Newton One Investments LLC Buys Zillow Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, AllianceBernstein Holding LP

- New Purchases: ZG, MNDT, PTON, ONON, DOUG,
- Added Positions: BND, VUG, VEU, VTI, VTV, IJR, VTEB, IJT, VB, IXUS, MUB, SPLK, PINS, VGR, ICF, DFAS, CWI,
- Reduced Positions: ADP, BBCA, AB, BAC, XOM, WFC, PM, SCZ,
- Sold Out: CPSS, APPS, ETSY, TWST, NET, DDOG, CVAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Newton One Investments LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 251,436 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 201,622 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 209,492 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 38,537 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 59,892 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG)
Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Douglas Elliman Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)
Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: On Holding AG (ONON)
Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $121.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 198.80%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS)
Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The sale prices were between $5.72 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $7.77.Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.Sold Out: CureVac NV (CVAC)
Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $33.72 and $48.22, with an estimated average price of $40.06.Sold Out: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21.
