Newton One Investments LLC Buys Zillow Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, AllianceBernstein Holding LP

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zillow Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Pinterest Inc, Mandiant Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Bank of America Corp, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newton One Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Newton One Investments LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 251,436 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 201,622 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 209,492 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 38,537 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 59,892 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Douglas Elliman Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $121.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 198.80%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The sale prices were between $5.72 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $7.77.

Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.

Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.

Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $33.72 and $48.22, with an estimated average price of $40.06.

Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21.