Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, DraftKings Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: ZBH, TSM, DHR, ETR,
- Added Positions: IVV, VCSH, XLE, MOAT, XSD, BDX, BLK, KMI, MSFT, WMT, PEP, NVDA, ADBE, GD, V, AXP, PFE, MRNA, JPM, AMD, AIG, BIIB, CMCSA, FHLC, TMHC, SO, NKE, MCD, FMAT, DLR,
- Reduced Positions: FB, XT,
- Sold Out: DKNG, XOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,820 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26%
- VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 253,673 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 151,787 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,896 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 104,168 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 15,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $276.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $108.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 94.19%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.
