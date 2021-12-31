Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Ulta Beauty Inc

New Purchases: EA, TSLA, EEM, MPW, NKE, VV, VUG, VTV, IWF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Electronic Arts Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fulcrum Capital LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 159,437 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,736 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,228 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) - 237,328 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,273 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 47,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 59,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $281.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.39%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $36.57 and $39.34, with an estimated average price of $38.24.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $8.99 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $9.84.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.