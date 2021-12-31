Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Ulta Beauty Inc

- New Purchases: EA, TSLA, EEM, MPW, NKE, VV, VUG, VTV, IWF,
- Added Positions: EFAX, MA, VOT, AMZN, EFG, DIS, XBI, SBUX, ABT, ADBE, BBY, ECL, PEP, DHI, MSFT, IJK, SPGI, SOFI, SOFI, PYPL, TT, PH, JPM, PG, CME, LIN, EW, WM, XYL, ZTS, COST, IEFA, ESGD, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: FB, ULTA, URTH, SCHM, EEMX, GOOGL, IVV, UNH, GOOG, JNJ, SCHX, V, TXN, SPY, PCAR, LTC, HD, FFIV, KO,
- Sold Out: MTUM, SMMV, SPLG, FVD, VIG, BRMK, SCHA, IXUS, ACN, BA, AXP, DHC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fulcrum Capital LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 159,437 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,736 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,228 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) - 237,328 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,273 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 47,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 59,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $281.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Fulcrum Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.39%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)
Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $36.57 and $39.34, with an estimated average price of $38.24.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.Sold Out: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (BRMK)
Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $8.99 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $9.84.Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.
