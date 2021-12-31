Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Busey Wealth Management Buys Broadcom Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Globe Life Inc, Sells Intel Corp, , Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Busey Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Globe Life Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells Intel Corp, , Verizon Communications Inc, Boeing Co, Ventas Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Busey Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Busey Wealth Management owns 362 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Busey Wealth Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,201,784 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 481,484 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,084,514 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,974 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,569 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Busey Wealth Management initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 154,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

Busey Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 91,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Busey Wealth Management initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Busey Wealth Management initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $78.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Busey Wealth Management initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)

Busey Wealth Management initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $66.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Busey Wealth Management added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1072.64%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $541.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 29,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Busey Wealth Management added to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 82.81%. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52. The stock is now traded at around $102.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 108,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Busey Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 284.32%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)

Busey Wealth Management added to a holding in Mind Medicine Inc by 52.79%. The purchase prices were between $1.38 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.12. The stock is now traded at around $0.932400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,248,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)

Busey Wealth Management added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.26 and $78.55, with an estimated average price of $71.89. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Busey Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Busey Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: (COR)

Busey Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Busey Wealth Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Busey Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Busey Wealth Management sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Busey Wealth Management sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.



