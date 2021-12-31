Exeter Financial, LLC Buys Amgen Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

New Purchases: DFIV, DFAC, UNH, VEA,

DFIV, DFAC, UNH, VEA, Added Positions: AMGN, VOO, VZ, GSK, ITW, TRV, SJM, KMB, APD, HRL, CL, KO, CAH, ADM, MO, XOM, PM, RTX, SBUX, SYY,

AMGN, VOO, VZ, GSK, ITW, TRV, SJM, KMB, APD, HRL, CL, KO, CAH, ADM, MO, XOM, PM, RTX, SBUX, SYY, Reduced Positions: T, ORCL, INTC, AAPL, FFA, BAC, ICSH, MMM, TROW, CLX, LMT, COST, TGT, COP, CVS, USB, MDT, CAG, LW, ABBV, UPS, PSX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exeter Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Exeter Financial, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Exeter Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exeter+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,937 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) - 449,304 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,163 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Target Corp (TGT) - 27,798 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 21,125 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 45.36%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $226.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exeter Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $404.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.