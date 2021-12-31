Harbor Group, Inc. Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Sells Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Comcast Corp, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: SCHF, IWB, EBTC, COST, CSX, PSA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, CSX Corp, sells Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Comcast Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Harbor Group, Inc. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 110,734 shares, 18.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 127,307 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 167,324 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 183,783 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 340,171 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $243.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $46.04, with an estimated average price of $39.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $488.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $352.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $270.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.