Harbor Group, Inc. Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Sells Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Comcast Corp, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Harbor Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, CSX Corp, sells Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Comcast Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Harbor Group, Inc. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Harbor Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 110,734 shares, 18.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 127,307 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 167,324 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 183,783 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 340,171 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $243.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC)

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $46.04, with an estimated average price of $39.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $488.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $352.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Harbor Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $270.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Harbor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.



