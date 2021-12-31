Asset Management Corp Buys Ford Motor Co, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Verizon Communications Inc, Humana Inc

New Purchases: IYF, CMCSA, IWM, UPST, CROX, GNRC, CMP, ORCC, MTCH, PSX, GE, DOCU, ZTR, ZTR, TGT, TSCO, AXON, CRNC, FUBO, ACRE,

Investment company Asset Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Merck Inc, Comcast Corp, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Verizon Communications Inc, Humana Inc, AT&T Inc, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Corp . As of 2021Q4, Asset Management Corp owns 176 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,530 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,200 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. CME Group Inc (CME) - 36,175 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,420 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 26,316 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $91.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $106.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $286.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 222.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 112,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 134.96%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $223.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 259.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 22,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp by 277.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 83,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The sale prices were between $6.39 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $8.72.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Western Asset Total Return ETF. The sale prices were between $25.98 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.