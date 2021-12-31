Asset Management Corp Buys Ford Motor Co, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Verizon Communications Inc, Humana Inc

- New Purchases: IYF, CMCSA, IWM, UPST, CROX, GNRC, CMP, ORCC, MTCH, PSX, GE, DOCU, ZTR, ZTR, TGT, TSCO, AXON, CRNC, FUBO, ACRE,
- Added Positions: F, CRM, MRK, NVDA, FPAC, FPAC, AMZN, DIS, GM, JPM, LAZR, FB, VXF, WBA, PDI, WMT, MO, PLTR, PYPL, TLRY, TLRY, SOFI, SOFI, MOAT, SCHD, GOOG, TMO, BX, PENN, HON, QQQ, INTC, AEP, VB, XLV, CRSP, TSLA, GSAT, CSQ, IIVI, MRCC, REI, EOI,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, HUM, T, FNOV, SPY, BABA, BA, BGFV, AAPL, GLD, MSFT, QSI, XLU, PFE, RKT, NUE, LITE, CPNG, LVS, ME, BAC, MMU, SEEL, SQ, MS, LMACU, DHR, CLX, AXP, ABBV, WFC, EXPE, CBOE, XLF, VUG, FDX, DVY, DFAU, FHN, MCD, RTX, UNH, MFL, SO, VIAC, BMY,
- Sold Out: DFEB, PINS, AI, BFLY, WBND, AMT, HPQ, DM, CTXS, CKPT, BSCL, TDOC, TGTX, FISV, APTS, RPM, TGRW, VTI, HEPA, PTON, V, RRX, CBAH, CRON, TTOO,
These are the top 5 holdings of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,530 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,200 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 36,175 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,420 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 26,316 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $91.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $106.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $286.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 222.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 112,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 134.96%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $223.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 259.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 22,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp by 277.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 83,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $34.92.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.Sold Out: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The sale prices were between $6.39 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $8.72.Sold Out: Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Western Asset Total Return ETF. The sale prices were between $25.98 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.32.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.
