Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Fair Isaac Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Boeing Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fair Isaac Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,256 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 77,111 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,836 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,932 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 67,998 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $439.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $170.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $541.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $363.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $267.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 62.75%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.