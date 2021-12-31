Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Ventas Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: FLOT, PM, AVO,

FLOT, PM, AVO, Added Positions: MUB, ILPT, PYPL, PRU, USDU, CCL, V, BLDP, JPST, DIS, ASHR, BCI, EWH, PFF, SYY, EWY, SBUX, MLM, IWM, ICLN, SCHA, JETS, WELL, OHI, RTX, ALC, EWS, GE, BLI, SCHB,

MUB, ILPT, PYPL, PRU, USDU, CCL, V, BLDP, JPST, DIS, ASHR, BCI, EWH, PFF, SYY, EWY, SBUX, MLM, IWM, ICLN, SCHA, JETS, WELL, OHI, RTX, ALC, EWS, GE, BLI, SCHB, Reduced Positions: VTR, NVDA, WIRE, SCHX, LYV, LAC, CHWY, MSFT, BX, PEP, COP, ICLK, NFLX, ATVI, XLK, TWNK, XLY, TGT, PG, BABA, ISRG, CSCO, RYT, ABT, XLP, VOO, FDIS, GFF, IHI, XLC, PFE, FTEC, IGLB, IPAY, ROBO, KO, VHT, FCOM, XLI, XLV, ANTM,

VTR, NVDA, WIRE, SCHX, LYV, LAC, CHWY, MSFT, BX, PEP, COP, ICLK, NFLX, ATVI, XLK, TWNK, XLY, TGT, PG, BABA, ISRG, CSCO, RYT, ABT, XLP, VOO, FDIS, GFF, IHI, XLC, PFE, FTEC, IGLB, IPAY, ROBO, KO, VHT, FCOM, XLI, XLV, ANTM, Sold Out: FDX, DRW, VZ, JPM, HIG, AXP, PNQI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Prudential Financial Inc, sells FedEx Corp, Ventas Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Encore Wire Corp, Lithium Americas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+place+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,489 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,930 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) - 175,330 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 20,426 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) - 83,544 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mission Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 206.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 24,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 564.77%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 73,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $109.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 51,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund. The sale prices were between $23.62 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The sale prices were between $207.94 and $254.12, with an estimated average price of $233.93.