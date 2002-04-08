VERB's Commitment to ESG Excellence Featured in Nasdaq Case Study

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for enterprises and entrepreneurs, today announced that the Company has been featured in a Nasdaq Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) case study that highlights VERB’s efforts and successes in ESG program evaluation and implementation, particularly in relation to gender representation.



Nasdaq recently published a case study on VERB’s ESG program and the Company’s use of Nasdaq’s OneReport. The case study, which can be found here, underscores VERB’s commitment to become a leader in ESG initiatives among small-cap companies. Because VERB is a software company, many issues that companies in other sectors might face in implementing ESG do not apply to VERB, so the Company had to identify ESG initiatives relevant and applicable to its business. Using Nasdaq OneReport’s ESG framework, ratings questionnaire, and other platform tools, VERB was able to effectively analyze data that helped it identify how it could improve gender equality throughout its organization. Nasdaq’s One Report also helped VERB plan and execute the best solutions which included, among other things, promoting women into managerial and other leadership roles.

“Even as a smaller tech company, we have never lost sight of our larger ethical and social responsibilities to our employees and to the communities where we have presence,” said Denise Butler, Chief Operating Officer of VERB. “As a result, we have embraced ESG and aligned our initiatives with our corporate values. Nasdaq OneReport helped us manage what we initially believed was a daunting task of ESG reporting, by facilitating our analysis and guiding us in understanding how we should view and systematically address hot-button issues. As part of our ESG initiatives, we also stepped-up our projects with various charitable organizations to give back to our communities through our Verb for Humanity program.”

“ESG is not a large-cap-only endeavor – and we are excited to see VERB become a leader among small and micro-cap companies in implementing ESG,” said Randall Hopkins, Vice President, Nasdaq. “We are pleased to support VERB through our Nasdaq OneReport platform, which is designed to make it easy for companies of all sizes to realize and implement their core values through ESG, by providing an efficient means for them assess their data and think about solutions to social and governance issues that matter to them.”

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 200 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

