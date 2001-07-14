Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (

NYSE:PXD, Financial) today announced its fourth quarter 2021 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the fourth quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com+%0A
Select “Investors” then “Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (800) 289-0720 confirmation code 2365669 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through March 18, 2022. To register and access the audio replay, click+here and enter confirmation code 2365669.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

