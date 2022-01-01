JAKKS Pacific Announces Updated Designs for Its Best Selling Line of ReDo Skateboards for Fall

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, today announced new additions to its line of ReDo skateboards with cool new updated graphics coming to retail and online this fall. ReDo Skateboard Co. features innovative design and manufacturing to offer the most enjoyable riding experience out there. ReDo Skateboard Co. has carefully crafted boards that provide ease, trick capability, and balance with extensive engineering and research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005452/en/

ReDo Skateboard Co by JAKKS Pacific (Photo: Business Wire)

These complete boards are available in several different styles and prices ranging from $34.99 to $59.99. Built for ages 8 and up, there is a board for every level of skateboarder from beginner to expert.

“No matter your skill level, ReDo Skateboard Co. has a line of best in class complete boards for beginners and advanced skateboarders as alike,” said Nicholas Masi, VP of Marketing for JAKKS Pacific, “We have updated our graphics with some amazing new designs that will hit stores and online this fall.”

The ReDo Gallery Popsicle Skateboard is ideal for first-time shredders. The thin, 7.75" deck provides easy flip tricks, thanks to its lightweight and smaller size, while the medium concave throughout makes for a stable landing area and learning surface. ReDo brand Geo Lite trucks are added for nimble turns and a stable ride, while the 53mm, 94a wheels provide top-of-the-line acceleration and well above average grip. Finished off with Abec 5 bearings for improved carrying speed, as well as acceleration, this board will have you cruising longer and pushing less. This year we have a new “sticker” board with stickers included so you can decorate your own board. All new graphics in Gold Bolt, Black and White Pop Lips, FryDay and Catfight are available this fall for $34.99

The Mini Branson Cruiser is great for beginners to advanced skateboarders. This board is made for easy maneuvering and steering, offering a wider shape for increased edge control, and smooth wheels and bushings for a tighter turn radius. This board features high-definition on-trend graphics to complete this all-around ride. These boards will be available this fall with hot new graphics in Paint Palms and Cali Wood for $39.99.

The ReDo 22.5" Poly Cruiser is designed with a compact, sturdy polypropylene deck that fits easily into your bag. The super-soft wheel formula creates a cushy ride, great for cruising around to your favorite spots. Available in hot new designs Bolt and Fire this fall for $39.99.

The ReDo Shorty Cruiser is the perfect way to ride. Featuring smooth wheels and bushings, this board is made for easy maneuvering and steering. This skateboard offers a wider shape for increased edge control, smooth wheels and bushings for a tighter turn radius. This board features high-definition on-trend graphics to complete this all-around ride. Available this fall with super cool new designs Koi Fish and Tie Dye Palms for $39.99.

The ReDo San Diego Longboards take cruising to the next level. Featuring smooth wheels and bushings, this board is made for easy maneuvering and steering. This skateboard offers a wider shape for increased edge control, smooth wheels and bushings for a tighter turn radius. This board features high-definition on-trend graphics to complete this all-around ride. Available in new designs Aqua Waves and Checkers this fall for $59.99.

Our ReDo Stunt Scooter features Pro wheels and a wide deck to push your scooter skills to the next level. The handlebar shape allows for a wider grip and hold stance when creating tricks and jumps. Both the handlebars and deck spin 360 degrees. This board is finished off with ReDo graphics to give you the best-looking Scooter at the park. Available this fall for $49.99

All ReDo Skateboards are available this fall online and in stores.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2022 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005452/en/