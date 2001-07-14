8x8 Appoints Lisa Del Real as Global Channel Chief

8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced the appointment of Lisa Del Real to Global Channel Chief, reporting to Chief Sales Officer Ken Berryman. Del Real is a channel executive with a strong track record building successful global channel programs in the high-growth technology industry. She will be responsible for leading 8x8’s channel programs globally.

Del Real is a recognized channel executive in the cloud communications industry, leading and scaling global channel programs. She was most recently Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at RingCentral. Del Real has also won numerous channel awards, including being named by CRN as The Most Powerful Women of the Channel 2021: Power 100, and a Circle of Excellence Winner by Channel Futures. Previously, Del Real held executive positions in the financial services industry.

“The channel is playing an instrumental role in guiding organizations as they move off legacy, on-premises communications and customer engagement systems to empower a dynamic and hybrid workforce,” said Ken Berryman, Chief Sales Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Lisa’s extensive experience driving and growing successful global channel programs will allow us to accelerate adoption for our industry-leading integrated cloud unified communications and contact center solution.”

“A strong majority of the channel view selling a single-vendor, integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solution as a differentiated advantage versus multi-vendor point solutions. 8x8 is perfectly positioned to provide partners and their customers with truly ground-breaking products and services with the 8x8 XCaaS™ solution,” said Del Real. “As 8x8 enters its next phase of growth, there is an incredible opportunity to help build a Partner first channel program that drives 8x8’s efforts to expand its industry leadership for an integrated cloud communications and contact center solution.”

Bobby Hall, who served as the company’s interim Channel Chief, will resume responsibility for 8x8’s channel program and team in North America, and will report directly to Del Real.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

