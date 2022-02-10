Bloom Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Outlook on February 10, 2022

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on February 10, 2022 after market close. Bloom Energy’s management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss these results and the longer term outlook for the company.

Q4 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: February 10, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET

Duration: 60 minutes

Live Dial in: Domestic (844) 200-6205 | International +1 (833) 950-0062

Participant Passcode: 689359

Live webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bloomenergy.com%2F

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call at:

Dial in: Domestic (866) 813-9403 | International + 1 (226) 621-4642

Passcode: 219118

The Investors section of the Bloom Energy website will also host a replay for one year following the webcast at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bloomenergy.com%2F.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid-oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information visit www.bloomenergy.com.

