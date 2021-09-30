Choice Hotels Wins Prestigious Hotel Visionary Award

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its more than eight decades of innovation, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) was named a Hotel Visionary Award winner by Hospitality Technology in the Enterprise Innovator category for its new revenue management system, ChoiceMAX. The award, which honors hotels that deliver enterprise solutions, was presented to Choice at HT-NEXT 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. HT-NEXT is produced by Hospitality Technology and Hospitality Technology Next Generation.

Introduced in March 2021, ChoiceMAX was designed to help franchisees effectively manage hotel room rates, channels and inventory. The system is currently live across more than 5,000 Choice-branded hotels and over 10,000 users are trained and using the tool to make pricing decisions. As the industry's first mobile-enabled revenue management system, ChoiceMAX offers a user-friendly interface that helps hotel owners save time and optimize their revenue management strategy, including:

365-day optimization window, including intra-day optimization with rates updated four times per day.

Real-time alerts that can be customized to stay up to date on price changes or when competitors make adjustments.

Automated delivery and implementation of pricing decisions.

Enhanced forecasting including potential group bookings.

Setting price floors and ceilings by day of week and season.

"Franchisees are at the core of everything Choice Hotels does, and the company is committed to helping them along the road to economic recovery and beyond," said Douglas Lisi, vice president, revenue management, Choice Hotels. "We know the pandemic posed one of the greatest challenges our industry has ever faced, making it more important than ever to provide franchisees with impactful solutions. As such, Choice launched a new revenue management system, ChoiceMAX, to help hotels optimize their pricing structure which may ultimately increase revenue production."

Choice Hotels has been an industry leader in innovation over the course of its more than 80-year history. It was the first hotel company to offer online booking, roll out a global iPhone application, and launch a soft brand in the Ascend Hotel Collection. More recently, Choice Hotels introduced the industry's first cloud-based global reservation system and distribution platform in over 30 years. The company also pursues strategic relationships with best-in-class technology companies, including Amazon Web Services, which enhances its systems' performance, scalability, and reliability. Further, Choice Hotels became the first hotel company to work with Google to launch voice-enabled booking, in addition to enabling Book on Google, a tool that allows travelers to seamlessly search, select, and reserve hotel rooms at any of Choice's hotel brands.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

