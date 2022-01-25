Akerna Releases 2021 Cannabis Industry Year-End Review

PR Newswire

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and the developer of the most comprehensive technology infrastructure, ecosystem, and compliance engine powering the global cannabis industry, today announced the release of its annual Cannabis Industry Year-End Review.

Despite its challenges, 2021 brought another year of growth in markets, consumers, and spending for the cannabis industry

This report highlights the state of the ever-changing and emerging cannabis industry. It takes a deep dive into capital markets, investing, new opportunities, data, consumer trends, marketing, eCommerce, and more.

Cannabis Industry Year-End Review Sections + Authors:

Introduction: Jessica Billingsley , CEO, Co-Founder & Board Chair for Akerna; Board Chair for the US Cannabis Council

, CEO, Co-Founder & Board Chair for Akerna; Board Chair for the US Cannabis Council Cannabis Markets & Investing: Tahira Rehmatullah , CEO & Co-Founder of Commons; Partner at Highlands Venture Partners; Member of the Board of Directors for Akerna, Ceres Acquisition Corp., and Superette

, CEO & Co-Founder of Commons; Partner at Highlands Venture Partners; Member of the Board of Directors for Akerna, Ceres Acquisition Corp., and Superette Journalist Thoughts: Javier Hasse , Managing Director, Benzinga Cannabis; CEO, El Planteo

, Managing Director, Benzinga Cannabis; CEO, El Planteo Journalist Thoughts: Debra Borchardt , Co-Founder, Executive Editor at Green Market Report

, Co-Founder, Executive Editor at Green Market Report Analyzing the Data: Consumer Spending and Trends: James Ahrendt , Business Intelligence Architect, Akerna

, Business Intelligence Architect, Akerna Cannabis Marketing Trends for 2022: Navigating the Present While Predicting the Future: Brad Bogus , Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Akerna

, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Akerna Using eCommerce to Drive Cannabis Sales: Rafael Sabbagh , Enterprise Account Executive, Akerna

The report also includes information on 2021 data, current US federal reform efforts, legal cannabis states, the US Cannabis Council, and more.

"Despite its challenges, 2021 brought another year of growth in markets, consumers, and spending for the resilient cannabis industry," said Jessica Billingsley, Akerna Chief Executive Officer. "I knew cannabis would never reach mass legalization and wide consumer adoption until it could be tracked and traced transparently and safely, and I am thrilled that Akerna's ecosystem of software has provided that supply chain tracking need for our vibrant and growing industry."

About Akerna:

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna was the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. The company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/.

