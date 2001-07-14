Logility Powers Sustainability-Minded Brands with Advanced Supply Chain Technology and Resources

According to PWC’s December 2021 Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey, about half of respondents consciously consider factors related to sustainability when making purchasing decisions. The survey further finds that 51% of respondents say when considering a purchase, they factor in whether the product was produced with a traceable and transparent origin.

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, is committed to helping food and beverage, consumer packaged goods and durables, process manufacturing and fashion brands gain greater visibility, traceability and compliance within their supply chains.

This year, Logility launched a corporate responsibility solution within its Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform to help businesses track the social compliance and environmental status of suppliers. The corporate responsibility solution can foster a strong, collaborative supply network, and can enhance corporate reputation with consistent social and environmental data that drives ethical sourcing decisions, transparent reporting and better risk management across the supply network. The technology helps to enable some of the world’s biggest brands to:

Gain visibility into social compliance information across all suppliers from a company’s supply network.

Perform, review, monitor and submit corrective action plans regarding all aspects of social compliance.

Gauge environmental status to ensure all suppliers/providers are compliant with good corporate responsibility practices.

Review total emissions by each supplier and perform root cause analysis to understand reasons behind variances that may require action via a notice/corrective action plan.

“In today’s complex, ever-changing world, brands may inadvertently make empty promises around sustainability, but operating a truly sustainable supply chain means managing economic, environmental, and social impacts, as well as encouraging good governance practices, throughout the life cycle of your goods and services,” said Allan Dow, president of Logility. “Logility’s platform is designed to help brands make good on their promises and reach their corporate social responsibility and traceability goals.”

In addition to its technology, Logility also showcased its commitment to advancing better supply chain sustainability with educational resources. Two of the most downloaded resources include:

