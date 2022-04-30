Warren Buffett Provides Update on 2022 Annual Meeting

The Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A , Financial )( BRK.B , Financial ) Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022. At this time, we are planning for an in-person meeting. In addition, as has been done for the past several years, the meeting will again be webcast. Additional information about the meeting will be included in Berkshire’s 2021 Annual Report which is scheduled to be posted on the Internet on Saturday morning, February 26, 2022. If there are additional updates regarding the meeting, they will be posted on Berkshire’s website at www.berkshirehathaway.com .

