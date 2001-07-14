Northern Trust Asset Management Quant Head Michael Hunstad to Lead Newly Combined Equity Team

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a unit of Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS), announced today that Michael Hunstad, Ph.D., head of quantitative strategies since 2018, is expanding his management responsibilities to include NTAM’s index equity and tax-advantaged equity teams, both of which are grounded in the systematic approach that powers the firm’s quantitative processes. Hunstad has concurrently been appointed a member of NTAM’s Executive Group.

“Mike’s skill in efficient portfolio construction and risk management make him extremely well suited to foster even deeper collaboration among the three teams, thereby creating greater overall operational efficiencies,” Northern Trust Chief Investment Officer Angelo Manioudakis said. “Combining these three disciplines under Mike’s proven leadership will foster even greater innovation to deliver solutions tailored to the evolving needs of today’s investors.”

Since Hunstad has led the quantitative strategies team, it has grown from $14 billion to $36.9 billion in equity assets under management, as of December 31, 2021. NTAM has been among the industry’s leading equity solution providers for more than two decades, during which time it has grown its index equity and tax-advantaged equity strategies to $608 billion and $90.4 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2021. “NTAM views all three investment strategies as prime for continued growth given our expertise and strong investor interest in factor-based/quantitative investing,” Manioudakis said.

“Knowing that specific investment factors have produced most of the excess returns or alpha in equities for decades, I’m excited about the additional benefits that my colleagues and I will be able to bring clients through quantitative investing synergies among the three teams,” Hunstad said. “The new structure will enable us to fully harness the benefits of factor investing, leaving us better positioned to meet NTAM’s fundamental tenet that investors should always be compensated for the risk they take.”

Hunstad holds a doctorate degree in mathematics from the Illinois Institute of Technology a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Illinois, Chicago, an MBA in finance from Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management, and a bachelor's degree in economics from Northern State University, Aberdeen, S.D. He has published more than 80 articles and papers in professional and academic journals, including Pensions & Investments, European Pensions, the Journal of Index Investing, the Alternative Investment Analyst Review, the Journal of Financial and Strategic Decisions and the Journal of Corporate Treasury Management. He has spoken at more than 200 conferences across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern+Trust+Asset+Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1.3 trillion of investor assets as of December 31, 2021, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Belvedere Advisors LLC and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our+website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global+and+regulatory+information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005184/en/