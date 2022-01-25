Dominion Energy Donates $1.5M to Environmental Education and Stewardship Initiatives

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded $1.5 million in environmental stewardship grants to support 115 community-based organizations in 10 states working to create a cleaner, greener world and teach citizens young and old to better care for the outdoors.

"Operating as good stewards of our environment is core to Dominion Energy's mission," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We're honored to support these worthy organizations, doing great work to improve the world around us for today and tomorrow."

The competitive grants support education and stewardship projects that preserve, enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include support for:

Audubon South Carolina's Project PROTHO, Charleston, SC to support avian conservation research and educational outreach efforts related to the Prothonotary Warbler breeding and nesting habits at Audubon Center and Sanctuary at Francis Beidler Forest.

Youth Garden Project's 2022 Youth Programs, Moab, UT to offer environmental lessons, sustainable agriculture techniques, and help foster connections with the environment, each other, and the Moab community.

Blue Sky Fund's Explorers Program, Richmond, VA to provide more than 2,500 elementary students with ongoing nature-based education through hands-on outdoor experiences.

Girl Scouts of Connecticut's Bringing STEM Outdoors Program, Hartford, CT to offer education in environmental stewardship, the outdoors, and STEM careers for girls from southeastern Connecticut and beyond.

ENO River Association, Durham, NC to help prepare a new nature preserve for opening to the public in January 2023 by supporting the creation of important amenities such as a parking lot, hiking trails, and signage.

Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area, Elkins, WV to sponsor the Monongahela Outdoor Volunteer Program (MOV) to restore and expand trails on the Monongahela National Forest.

The full list of 2021 Environmental Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at https://www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants .

Over the last 16 years, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has donated over $38 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation , as well as EnergyShare, HBCU PromiseSM and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $48 million in 2021 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

