Kahn Brothers Buys ViewRay Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViewRay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Kahn Brothers owns 43 stocks with a total value of $728 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MBIA Inc (MBI) - 4,978,900 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 1,435,845 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 1,438,569 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,017,928 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% BP PLC (BP) - 2,240,889 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%

Kahn Brothers added to a holding in ViewRay Inc by 63.40%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $7.59, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $4.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 920,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.