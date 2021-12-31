Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Kahn Brothers Buys ViewRay Inc

insider
Investment company Kahn Brothers (Current Portfolio) buys ViewRay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kahn Brothers . As of 2021Q4, Kahn Brothers owns 43 stocks with a total value of $728 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kahn+brothers/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kahn Brothers
  1. MBIA Inc (MBI) - 4,978,900 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  2. Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 1,435,845 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  3. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 1,438,569 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%
  4. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,017,928 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
  5. BP PLC (BP) - 2,240,889 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
Added: ViewRay Inc (VRAY)

Kahn Brothers added to a holding in ViewRay Inc by 63.40%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $7.59, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $4.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 920,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Kahn Brothers's Undervalued Stocks
Kahn Brothers's Top Growth Companies
Kahn Brothers's High Yield stocks
Stocks that Kahn Brothers keeps buying
