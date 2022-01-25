Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ( TSXV:SWA, Financial) advises that its employees and staff are safe and that its activities in Burkina Faso have not been affected by the current political situation. In addition, the Company notes that several operational mining companies have provided updates advising that activities are unaffected. The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when appropriate.

For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:

Andrew Dinning

e: [email protected]

t: +61 (0) 8 9363 7600

