ADM Announces 8% Dividend Increase in Wake of Outstanding 2021 Results, Favorable 2022 Outlook

ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 40.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock, an 8.1% increase from last quarter’s dividend of 37.0 cents per share.

“Last month, at our Global Investor Day, we unveiled our strategic plan and reiterated our balanced financial framework for value creation, including using our strong cash flows to deliver both growth investments and distributions to shareholders. We’re confident in our plan and committed to continuing to deliver value for our shareholders, which is why today, in addition to reporting our outstanding 2021 results and a strong 2022 outlook, we’re pleased to announce an 8% increase in our quarterly dividend. We’re proud of our record of more than 40 years of annual dividend growth, and excited about our future,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.

This is ADM’s 361st consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 90 years of uninterrupted dividends. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on Feb. 8, 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2021, there were 559,551,590 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

