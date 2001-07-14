Rogers' Shareholders Approve Acquisition by DuPont

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) announced that at a special shareholder meeting held earlier today, its shareholders voted to approve the previously announced acquisition of Rogers by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Rogers’ shareholders will receive $277.00 in cash for every share of Rogers capital stock they own immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

“We are pleased that Rogers’ shareholders voted to approve the pending acquisition by DuPont,” stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers' President and CEO. “The combination of Rogers and DuPont’s Electronics & Industrial business will provide compelling benefits to our customers and employees as together we leverage our strengths in innovation and advanced materials to bring new solutions to rapidly growing end markets such as Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles.”

The final voting results will be set forth in a Form 8-K filed by Rogers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As previously disclosed, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act has expired. The completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain non-U.S. regulatory approvals. The companies continue to expect that the transaction will close by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation ( NYSE:ROG, Financial) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements included in this release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements.     

