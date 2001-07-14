Dream Impact Trust Q4 2021 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

DREAM IMPACT TRUST (TSX: MPCT.UN) (“Dream MPCT” or the “Trust”) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 6678 364#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Impact Trust’s website at www.dreamimpacttrust.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Impact Trust’s website at www.dreamimpacttrust.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Impact is an open-ended trust dedicated to impact investing. Impact investing is the intention of creating measurable positive, social, and environmental change in our communities and for our stakeholders, while generating attractive market returns. Dream Impact's underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate assets reported under two operating segments: development and recurring income, that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our three impact verticals: environmental sustainability and resilience, attainable and affordable housing, and inclusive communities; balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders' equity and NAV over time; leverage access to an experienced management team and strong partnerships in order to generate attractive returns for investors; provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities, concentrated in core geographic markets; and to provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis. For more information, please visit: www.dreamimpacttrust.ca.

