Dream Industrial REIT Q4 2021 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (DIR.UN - TSX) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 7492 345#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Industrial REIT’s website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Industrial REIT’s website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2021, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 221 industrial assets (326 buildings) comprising approximately 39.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio which primarily consists of distribution and urban logistics properties and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

