The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of SunPower Corporation (SPWR) on Behalf of Investors

On January 21, 2022, SunPower announced that it had “identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors.” The Company “expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022” to replace the faulty connectors.

On this news, SunPower’s stock fell $3.22, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 on January 21, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

