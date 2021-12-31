Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Belvedere Trading LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Belvedere Trading LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF, , ChemoCentryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belvedere Trading LLC. As of 2021Q4, Belvedere Trading LLC owns 434 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Belvedere Trading LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belvedere+trading+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Belvedere Trading LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,543,500 shares, 30.17% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 682,500 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio.
  3. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,268,700 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 444,630 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.93%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 423,400 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 121,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 112,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Permian Basin Royalty Trust. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 286,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $217.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $64.48. The stock is now traded at around $47.645500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 130.93%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 444,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.60%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 98,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Clipper Realty Inc by 108.99%. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP by 120.96%. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $16.57, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $13.567200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 86,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 53.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2.

Sold Out: (XONE)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.78 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $18.51 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.46.

Sold Out: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $25.36 and $34.11, with an estimated average price of $28.6.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78.

Sold Out: AerSale Corp (ASLE)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in AerSale Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $18.64.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.69%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $158.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Belvedere Trading LLC still held 725,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 93.13%. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $343.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Belvedere Trading LLC still held 4,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 63.09%. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.013500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Belvedere Trading LLC still held 42,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced to a holding in Aehr Test Systems by 81.72%. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Belvedere Trading LLC still held 12,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT)

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced to a holding in Hut 8 Mining Corp by 76.26%. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Belvedere Trading LLC still held 33,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced to a holding in Compass Pathways PLC by 61.78%. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $31.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Belvedere Trading LLC still held 15,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Belvedere Trading LLC. Also check out:

1. Belvedere Trading LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Belvedere Trading LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Belvedere Trading LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Belvedere Trading LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus