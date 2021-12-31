Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Visa Inc

Investment company Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance. As of 2021Q4, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owns 33 stocks with a total value of $730 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance. Also check out:
1. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance's Undervalued Stocks
2. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance keeps buying
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 467,012 shares, 30.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 287,300 shares, 17.18% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 777,911 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 392,645 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.45%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,394,047 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio.
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 392,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.
