Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Visa Inc

Added Positions: LQD, SPY, XLE,

LQD, SPY, XLE, Reduced Positions: GBDC, NFE,

GBDC, NFE, Sold Out: V,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance. As of 2021Q4, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owns 33 stocks with a total value of $730 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southern+farm+bureau+life+insurance/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 467,012 shares, 30.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 287,300 shares, 17.18% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 777,911 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 392,645 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.45% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,394,047 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 392,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.