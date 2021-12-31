Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC Buys Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Comcast Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Novartis AG, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: BUD, KD, AMP, LW, GRNH, CP, DE, FCX, ICE, KLAC, SMG, SONY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Comcast Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Edison International, sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Novartis AG, AT&T Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Fortive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC owns 235 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 1,348,660 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 688,010 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 591,078 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% First Republic Bank (FRC) - 784,736 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 239,906 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $64.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 398,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 176,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $295.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $123.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in GreenGro Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.005595. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 73.37%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 906,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $608.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 75,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Edison International by 88.82%. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 378,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 42.51%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,867,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 24.64%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $90.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 455,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iStar Inc by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 816,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in China Everbright Environment Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.68 and $0.77, with an estimated average price of $0.71.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.36 and $0.46, with an estimated average price of $0.38.