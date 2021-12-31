Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Deere, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Franco-Nevada Corp, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Deere, ViacomCBS Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units, sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Franco-Nevada Corp, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, iShares Gold Trust, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingfisher Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kingfisher Capital LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kingfisher Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kingfisher+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 233,975 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 286,905 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,642 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,687 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,773 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 233,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $359.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 10,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 108,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $584.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $180.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2293.498800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 447.47%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $25.422000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 114,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units by 772.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $38.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 108,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 35.39%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 119,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.14%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.170100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc by 49.18%. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 110,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $7.34 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.16.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $23.39 and $27.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.