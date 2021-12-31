Palouse Capital Management, Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, Lam Research Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Devon Energy Corp, NetApp Inc

New Purchases: AVGOP.PFD, LRCX, BDXB.PFD, AKAM, RCII, CSCO, KELYA, DGX, SCHA, SCHM, SCS,

Spokane, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Lam Research Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Akamai Technologies Inc, International Paper Co, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Devon Energy Corp, NetApp Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palouse Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Palouse Capital Management, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 61,063 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,758 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) - 74,924 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 147,152 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.59% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 103,883 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1694.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $584.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 47,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $111.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 15,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in International Paper Co by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 81,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $80.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Universal Electronics Inc by 57.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.7 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $41.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in WestRock Co by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $61.14 and $71.25, with an estimated average price of $66.61.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.