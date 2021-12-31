Exane Asset Management Buys JPMorgan Chase, Stellantis NV, Airbnb Inc, Sells Linde PLC, Citigroup Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: JPM, EA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Stellantis NV, Airbnb Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Linde PLC, Citigroup Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exane Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Exane Asset Management owns 10 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,082,835 shares, 24.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91% UBS Group AG (UBS) - 4,386,361 shares, 20.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07% Stellantis NV (STLA) - 4,157,674 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.70% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 254,183 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 70,146 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.32%

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 167,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $130.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 82,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 4,157,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 2220.39%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $141.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 68,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 50.32%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $336.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 70,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.