Exane Asset Management Buys JPMorgan Chase, Stellantis NV, Airbnb Inc, Sells Linde PLC, Citigroup Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: JPM, EA,
- Added Positions: STLA, ABNB, GS, UBS, TMUS, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: ALC, DECK,
- Sold Out: LIN, C, ATVI, OMC, GOOG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Exane Asset Management
- Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,082,835 shares, 24.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
- UBS Group AG (UBS) - 4,386,361 shares, 20.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07%
- Stellantis NV (STLA) - 4,157,674 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.70%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 254,183 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 70,146 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.32%
Exane Asset Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 167,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $130.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 82,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 4,157,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 2220.39%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $141.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 68,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 50.32%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $336.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 70,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.
