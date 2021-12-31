Anderson Hoagland & Co Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: DAL, BRBR, APPS, MTTR,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Rio Tinto PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anderson Hoagland & Co. As of 2021Q4, Anderson Hoagland & Co owns 107 stocks with a total value of $763 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 987,547 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,416 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,848 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 140,577 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,828 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 62,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in BellRing Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 77,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 145,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 124.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 165,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 112.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 154,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 123.95%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $273.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $106.84, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.106000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 117,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 95.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 138,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 52.12%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $134.021900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 50,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.6 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.88.