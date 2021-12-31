Old North State Trust, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

- New Purchases: SPY, CWB, SPLV, MDY, XLF, XLK, ITOT, FXL, HNGR, IWS, ASH, NTR, DTE, SPGI, BACPL.PFD, HBI, SPG, GSLC, IWD, IWF, VMW, FCX, EXPE, TM,
- Added Positions: BAC, MSFT, BRK.B, ISTB, HD, UNH, ABBV, DIS, CCI, AZN, MCD, PM, GOOG, BCE, ANTM, AMZN, MRK, PFE, SNY, VZ, COF, CVX, GOOGL, JPM, PG, V, AVGO, MO, CMCSA, GS, KMB, PNC, TSM, TGT, UNP, WFC, ABT, APD, AXP, D, NEE, KR, PH, WMT, AVY, BA, CVS, CSCO, ECL, INTC, JNJ, MAS, NVS, NVO, PEP, PSA, TRV, TSN, FB, CB, AFL, ALL, GLW, GIS, IBM, J, MU, OXY, ORCL, PPL, PXD, O, DAL, LEA, ACN, AEP, AMGN, ADP, BLK, C, KO, COP, DHR, DE, DLR, EA, EL, GPC, HPQ, HON, ITW, MDLZ, LMT, MCK, NVDA, PAYX, PRU, PEG, QCOM, SAP, SLB, STX, CMG, MA, BX, LULU, ZTS, CTLT, CC, ABB, AMD, AMP, BTI, CHD, STZ, DRI, DOV, ETN, LH, MDT, NKE, TXN, TMO, UL, UPS, PSX, HPE, OGN, IWO, VTIP,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, IJR, IUSB, DVY, VIG, COST, T, LOW, FNB, AAPL, GSK, CL, EEMV, CAH, TFC, EFA, VRP, XOM, LLY, DUK, FCNCA, GPN, VNQ, AMT, LNC, NEM, LIN, XLNX, ET, TMUS, LYB, ADM, ES, MCHP, DOW, BDX, OTIS, CCL, ZBH, CAG, WM, VLO, VFC, RTX, SON, RF, NOC, IVW, GILD, BP, ATVI, MMM, CMI, CARR, CONE, KMI, VTRS, IP, ICE, HST, EMR,
- Sold Out: XRAY, GOVT, IEMG, NOBL, USIG, TAP, JNK, XLC, BXP, MAR, NTRS, UDR, QSR, CAN, SLVM,
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 322,018 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,240 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,511 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 71,014 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,169 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.94%
Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 12,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 71,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $64.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 25,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $467.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $150.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 634.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 23,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 238.78%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $303.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 422.31%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $451.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 679 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $132.761600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $134.021900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 177.12%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $180.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.09 and $60.49, with an estimated average price of $59.76.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61.
