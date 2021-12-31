Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

New Purchases: XOM, DIS, BRK.B, ABT, JPM, PEP, MA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 2,001,845 shares, 32.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,086,491 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 494,976 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 519,180 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 456,501 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $134.021900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $303.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $122.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 389.49%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.951700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 20,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 80.36%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $132.761600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43.