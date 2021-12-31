Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Trellis Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

insider
2021-12-31
Investment company Trellis Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Applied Materials Inc, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trellis Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Trellis Advisors, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trellis Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trellis+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trellis Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 352,271 shares, 40.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 198,835 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 247,052 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 77,835 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 119,900 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $396.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $535.369400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 236.28%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $167.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.59%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 37.60%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.226200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.



