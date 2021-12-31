Trellis Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: SCHD, VOO, AMAT, KO, NEE, LOW, AVGO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Applied Materials Inc, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trellis Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Trellis Advisors, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 352,271 shares, 40.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 198,835 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 247,052 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 77,835 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 119,900 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $396.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $535.369400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 236.28%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $167.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.59%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 37.60%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.226200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.