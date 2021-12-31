McCutchen Group LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Seattle, WA, based Investment company McCutchen Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCutchen Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, McCutchen Group LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of McCutchen Group LLC. Also check out:
1. McCutchen Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McCutchen Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McCutchen Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McCutchen Group LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of McCutchen Group LLC
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,102,722 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 246,518 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 510,174 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92%
- iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 687,766 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 863,046 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
McCutchen Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 568,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.
