McCutchen Group LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCutchen Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, McCutchen Group LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,102,722 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 246,518 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 510,174 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92% iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 687,766 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 863,046 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%

McCutchen Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 568,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.