Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, International Paper Co

- New Purchases: VB, DBE, VOO,
- Added Positions: VTI, IBM, VO, ABT, VZ, DIS, MA, AMT, CB, LIN, AMZN, VFC, AMGN, ABBV, JNJ, DOCU, CMCSA, RTX, SBUX, PG, GOOG, SYK, UPS, GOOGL, ICE, ARKG, ADI, BLK, ACN, WMB, XYL, VWO, V, UNH, GD, NEE, FB, PFE, MTCH, O, NFLX, COIN, EPD,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, AAPL, MSFT, JPM, CSCO, ARCC, D, QCOM, JPST, XLK, DBC, IVW, FYX, FNX, ICF, DBO, PEP, ET, RWR, XLF, COST, DOW, IVV, IJH, KMI, MRK, AVGO, XLB, GILD, DE, XLY, VIS,
- Sold Out: XLI, IP, T, MMM, XOM, NVS, WFC, SLVM,
For the details of Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+miller+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,696 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,510 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 28,910 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.39%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 39,558 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 106,333 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $202.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Energy Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $396.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $217.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $131.909400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $341.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2538.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying