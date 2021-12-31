Mount Vernon Associates Inc Buys General Electric Co, Humana Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sylvamo Corp

- New Purchases: GE, HUM,
- Added Positions: PYPL, UBER, F, PG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, WGO, MA, TSCO, WH, HIG, XOM, AIG, TKOI,
- Sold Out: V, LULU, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,102 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,762 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,373 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 11,800 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,300 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $90.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 12,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $370.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
