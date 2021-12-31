Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mount Vernon Associates Inc Buys General Electric Co, Humana Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sylvamo Corp

Investment company Mount Vernon Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys General Electric Co, Humana Inc, sells Visa Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mount Vernon Associates Inc . As of 2021Q4, Mount Vernon Associates Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,102 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,762 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,373 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 11,800 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,300 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $90.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 12,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $370.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.



