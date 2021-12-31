J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: IVV, IVW, VUG, XLK, VTV, VXF, XLV, IVE, DGRO, USMV, BRK.B, IWM, AGG, TIP, VTI, XLP, PCEF, VGT, DGRW, EFA, DLN, VOO, IJH, LGH, GOOGL, VB, JPST, IJR, NOBL, VNQ, SPLV, VCIT, XLI, VO, HDV, MUB, BSV, QUAL, HYG, IWP, ARKK, VIS, XLY, AOK, IJT, PFF, VWO, WMT, OEF, MGK, SHY, VAW, JKH, SCHG, FTEC, IYG, PULS, IGSB, FALN, FREL, SDY, XLF, BND, IWD, IWF, SCHD, VOOG, CIBR, EMQQ, IHI, LQD, MTUM, XLE, IEFA, VV, SMH, AMD, MCHI, RDVY, SHYG, TPLC, VGIT, VHT, VT, XLU, EFG, IYW, JKD, VDC, BLV, DVY, IDV, ITOT, IUSG, SPHQ, VBR, VCSH, BF.B, VMBS, ACWX, FLOT, ARKW, FHLC, ITB, IYT, SCZ, SLY, BKLN, IJK, ISTB, IUSB, IWR, IYK, MDYG, RSP, SUSA, VBK, VLUE, VYM, FSTA, IEMG, IWO, SCHP, VCR, VFH, XMMO, IRT, DIV, DON, EFAV, FDIS, FNDF, IEI, IWV, LGLV, USRT, VGLT, BOND, EMB, ESGU, IWB, IYY, JKG, MBB, QYLD, SLYG, VEU, XLRE, CWB, DTD, IBB, ICF, ICVT, JEPI, MOAT, SPYD, SPYG, VNLA, CADE, CADE, ARKG, GSY, IAGG, ICSH, IEF, IXUS, MINC, MINT, PHO, PREF, PTBD, SCHV, VGSH, VONG, VONV, ACWI, AOM, IGIB, DEM, FUTY, GOVT, IEV, IWN, IWS, IWY, IXN, IYH, MDYV, PKW, PTLC, SH, SOXX, SRLN, STIP, TDIV, TOLZ, VOE, XHB, EXR, INVH, ACWV, AGZ, BSJN, DES, FDRR, FMAT, GDX, GTO, IHAK, IHF, IMTB, IYC, IYF, IYR, KRE, NXTG, PTMC, RWO, SLQD, SPLG, VWOB, ACC, ENB, PSA, BF.A, DFS, HPE, PDO, RIVN, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSJM, DRIV, DUSA, FCOR, FIXD, FPE, FPXI, FTSL, FVAL, FXZ, GDXJ, HYD, IDU, IJJ, IJS, IOO, IPAY, IQLT, ITA, IUSV, JAGG, JNK, MGV, MSVX, OUSA, PFFD, PGX, PNQI, PTNQ, RDIV, ROBT, SCHA, SCHC, SCHO, SHV, SPDW, SPHD, SPYV, SUB, TAN, TDTT, TLT, UCON, USFR, VYMI, XNTK, XSD, A, ALB, BAX, BTI, BLDR, SCHW, CPK, DVN, DDS, GEF, INTU, MKL, MAR, NTR, SIG, SONY, UAL, UNFI, WSM, WGO, CSQ, VMW, PANW, IVT, AA, SPCE, ZS, SNOW, U, GXO, GFS, AMLP, ARKF, COWZ, CSM, DBEF, DIVO, DWLD, EDOW, EFV, EZM, FCOM, FDVV, FENY, FLRN, FNX, FOCT, FV, FXO, GRID, IAI, IDEV, IGV, IWX, IXC, JETS, JHML, MLPA, NFRA, NUSC, NUSI, OIH, PALL, PDBC, PGF, PRN, QCLN, QUS, REGL, RPG, RYT, SCHM, SMLV, SMMD, SPAB, SPEM, SPIB, SPIP, SPMD, SWAN, TFLO, TPIF, TPSC, URTH, VGK, VLU, VOOV, XHE, XLC, XTN, XYLD, ETN, ETR, GPN, LYTS, MMC, MBT, CNR, DGX, POOL, SIVB, XPO, WEC, GF, CODI, BBL, HBI, BCX, QIWI, CGC, DMS, USX, ONEW, SKLZ, JOAN, STEM, SOFI, SOFI, CYXT, SLDP, BBH, BSCP, DVYE, FLTR, HACK, IBUY, MJ, MOO, OMFL, PSP, PTIN, RFG, RYU, SPSB, USIG, XMPT, SOHO, VFF, PRVB, AVPT,
- Added Positions: VEA, EXG, SPY, ONEQ, ARCC, JNJ, V, LCID, ACN, PYPL, MRK, MSFT, O, TMO, BNDX, COST, FCX, LEN, MSI, PFE, SMG, TJX, UNH, NVG, NXJ, AVGO, TSLA, CC, ROKU, CRWD, RKLB, QTEC, ADBE, AMT, ADP, VIAC, CTRA, CVX, ED, DPZ, DUK, DRE, LLY, ETD, F, GVP, GILD, GS, IBM, JCI, NFLX, LUV, TGT, CLMT, UTG, BX, MAIN, APO, PSX, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, TWLO, SNAP, SPOT, DOCU, DELL, UBER, MP, COIN, FVD, HNDL, VTEB, AB, ALL, ADM, AZN, SAN, BK, BDX, BBY, BCRX, CSX, CCL, CNP, CSCO, CLF, CTSH, CL, COP, CMI, DHR, DE, DD, EOG, EW, EMR, OVV, EPD, NEE, GSK, HON, ISRG, KNX, LRCX, NOC, PCAR, PPL, PEG, QCOM, PWR, RF, ROK, SLB, SHW, SWK, TSM, TTWO, EVRG, YUM, ZBRA, CMG, VBIV, BTO, EVT, GGN, MA, GLO, EOD, CEM, KKR, MOS, CDW, TWTR, JD, SEDG, ETSY, NMTR, IIPR, UPST, RBLX, BKSY, ECON, FEX, IAU, MDY, TMFC,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, VOT, XLB, VPU, XBI, VCLT, FIDI, JMST, BRK.A, ARKQ, BIV, LMBS, GOOG, QQH, PAVE, ROBO, TPHD, VIGI, FIVG, T, BETZ, DFNL, MSOS, SQ, MRNA, BLOK, RFEM, LUMN, NVDA, VZ, FSK, OGIG, HD, FBND, JHMM, NEAR, CB, XOM, INTC, KMB, PG, TXN, DNP, BABA, OTIS, CDC, DIA, EPRF, ATVI, MO, BMRN, D, EXC, FDX, HPQ, LMT, NEM, PEP, PLUG, CRM, SPG, SWKS, SBUX, TER, UNP, VTR, WPC, WBA, ET, TWO, FPL, KHC, PLTR, ABNB, ZIM, FLQL, GLD, GSLC, KGRN, SLV, TAXF, MMM, PLD, APD, AEP, AMGN, NLY, ABR, TFC, BP, BLL, BLK, BWA, BMY, COF, CTAS, C, CLX, STZ, CCI, DHI, DEO, DLR, FAST, FITB, GD, GPC, LHX, HE, WELL, HBAN, ITW, TT, IFF, KGC, MDLZ, LOW, MGM, MKC, MCK, MTH, MET, MU, MCO, MS, VTRS, NOK, NSC, ES, NUE, OKE, PNC, PH, PAYX, PXD, PSEC, REGN, RCL, R, STT, TXT, TSCO, TSN, USB, RTX, VRTX, WM, WYNN, TXMD, BIF, ETV, BGS, AWK, CIM, PM, DAN, AGNC, FTNT, DG, NXPI, GM, KMI, HII, DPG, VAC, SPLK, HTA, NCLH, NWSA, AAL, GNL, TDOC, FHB, TTD, AFIN, BNGO, FUTU, DOW, CTVA, CHWY, NET, CARR, ARRY, RDW, FDL, FTGC, VTIP,
- Sold Out: GCC, QQQM, RPV, SCHE, EFAD, VSS, BIZD, FXH, BSCQ, MGC, TRND, EWD, IVOV, FJUL, ZROZ, TOTL, ADRE, RWX, OLD, UOCT, AIEQ, GENY, QDEF, SDOG, DBEU, FSR, REGI, TMUS, NURE, BAM, DKNG, ZM, PINS, MPC, ALK, MAXN, LNG, FCNCA, RDS.A, TUP, KTOS, MELI, BUD, GAA, ALLY, PAYC, SCWX, FUBO, NIO, CAPE, BCSF, BLCN, FIS, FIGS, CAG, WOLF, FICO, CX, GEO, DFAT, RMO, TEF, FAX,
For the details of J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.w.+cole+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 537,904 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,899 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,326 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,409 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,113 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $433.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 84,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 245,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $273.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 63,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $150.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 105,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $142.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 85,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $157.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 68,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc by 79.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 330,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $55.34 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $59.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.496900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 79,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lucid Group Inc by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 83,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $200.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 79,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 49.91%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $333.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.87.Sold Out: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.Sold Out: ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF. The sale prices were between $44.84 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $46.54.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08.
