J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. owns 832 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion during the 3-months ended 2021Q4. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 537,904 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,899 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,326 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,409 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,113 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $433.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 84,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 245,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $273.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 63,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $150.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 105,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $142.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 85,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $157.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 68,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc by 79.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 330,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $55.34 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $59.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.496900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 79,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lucid Group Inc by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 83,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $200.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 79,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 49.91%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $333.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF. The sale prices were between $44.84 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $46.54.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08.