Albert D Mason Inc Buys PagSeguro Digital, Gilead Sciences Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, SFL Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Albert D Mason Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PagSeguro Digital, Gilead Sciences Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, SFL Corp, Martin Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albert D Mason Inc. As of 2021Q4, Albert D Mason Inc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ALBERT D MASON INC
  1. Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 1,722 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 968 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  3. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 20,175 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  4. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 11,094 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  5. ITT Inc (ITT) - 26,015 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $451.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.053000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 74.61%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 48.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $62.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CURLF)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Curaleaf Holdings Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $8.19 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $7.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 41,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Columbia Care Inc (CCHWF)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Columbia Care Inc by 182.10%. The purchase prices were between $2.8 and $3.84, with an estimated average price of $3.18. The stock is now traded at around $2.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 51,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $910.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Sold Out: Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP)

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Martin Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $2.59 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.04.



