FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Tesla Inc, Ecolab Inc, The Hershey Co, Sells Intel Corp, Apollo Global Management Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: HSY, HE, WDAY, DDOG, FTNT, FANG,
- Added Positions: VZ, TSLA, JPM, ECL, SPGI, PPL, KMI, CSCO, BKNG, MRNA, TMO, ADI, BAC, CBRE, XOM, FDX, MS, LIN, UNP, UNH, DIS, MA, GOOG, MMM, ABT, ATVI, AFL, A, AKAM, ALNY, HES, AXP, AIG, AMP, IVZ, ADM, ADP, TFC, BK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BA, BSX, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CPB, COF, CAH, CCL, LUMN, CME, CI, C, CGNX, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, CAG, COP, STZ, GLW, CCK, DE, DXCM, DISCA, D, DD, EOG, EA, LLY, EXC, EXPE, FITB, FE, F, BEN, FCX, GD, GE, GIS, GS, HAL, HON, MTCH, IBM, ITW, ILMN, INCY, ICE, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KEY, MDLZ, LEN, LBTYA, LMT, MMC, MRVL, MAS, MCK, MDT, MU, MCO, VTRS, NTAP, NWL, NEM, NSC, NTRS, NVAX, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OMC, PCAR, PNC, PTC, PAYX, PEP, PRU, PEG, RMD, ROK, CRM, SLB, SHW, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SYK, SYY, TROW, TTWO, TDY, TER, UPS, RTX, VLO, VRTX, WAB, WMT, WBA, WM, ANTM, WHR, WEC, ZBH, WU, TMUS, DAL, BX, DFS, TEL, LULU, MELI, DISCK, CHTR, GM, MPC, PSX, PNR, ZTS, IQV, RNG, TWTR, CTLT, W, KEYS, TDOC, KHC, HPE, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, HWM, SNAP, OKTA, DOCU, FOX, LYFT, PINS, ZM, CTVA, CRWD, CARR, OTIS, IAC, PLTR, BSY,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, PYPL, MSFT, ADBE, GOOGL, TGT, FB, BBWI, BLK, ACN, PWR, REGN, DHR, NDAQ, SCHW, NVDA, NKE, NOW, COST, MSCI, INTU, AAPL, CAT, AES, WFC, PG, FIS, SQ, AMZN, PANW, AMAT, ROKU, NFLX, YUM, AMGN, IP, EMR, ETR, ALB, ALL, QRVO, AON, BIIB, DHI, MOS, HCA, DOV, EBAY, XLNX, MSI, TSN, GILD, TJX, NLOK, SBUX, HPQ, DGX, PGR, LRCX, ORCL, NOC, MAR,
- Sold Out: APO, SNPS, INFO, AME, XBI, EXR, ETN, ASML, CMG, JBLU, KFY, CHWY, KRE, CHGG, SYF, LBTYK, SLVM, KD,
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 81,728 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,135,000 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 383,000 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,451 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 328,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $194.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $40.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $236.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $272.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $910.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 344.19%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $186.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 135.26%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $400.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 367.46%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 68,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 62.55%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2293.498800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 100.48%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $152.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.
