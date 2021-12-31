FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Tesla Inc, Ecolab Inc, The Hershey Co, Sells Intel Corp, Apollo Global Management Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: HSY, HE, WDAY, DDOG, FTNT, FANG,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Ecolab Inc, The Hershey Co, S&P Global Inc, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, sells Intel Corp, Apollo Global Management Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co. As of 2021Q4, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owns 316 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 81,728 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,135,000 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 383,000 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,451 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 328,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $194.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $40.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $236.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $272.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $910.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 344.19%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $186.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 135.26%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $400.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 367.46%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 68,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 62.55%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2293.498800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 100.48%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $152.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.