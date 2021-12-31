Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Coterra Energy Inc, VMware Inc, Celanese Corp, Sells US Foods Holding Corp, Information Services Group Inc

- New Purchases: CTRA, VMW, CE, VLO,
- Added Positions: LH, SCHA, SCHB, FDX, NFLX, WMT, WLK, AES,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, XLU, AMZN, USRT, VNQ, JPM, FB, GOOG, VAW, BRK.B, BMY, KLAC, ORCL, TMO, DIS, ANTM, JAZZ, AVGO, HCA, FMAT, XLB, AGCO, T, ADS, MO, AMAT, AN, AVT, BAC, BC, CDNS, CAH, CRL, CVX, GLW, XRAY, DOV, FHN, FL, IT, GPC, GS, HPQ, HD, IPG, J, JNJ, KR, LEN, JEF, LMT, MKSI, MAN, MHK, MOH, MS, NOC, OMC, PH, R, SLM, SNX, TKR, UNH, VZ, WAT, WHR, WSM, SPB, MA, OC, BR, V, SSNC, LPLA, ABBV, IQV, OMF, ALLY, SC, CFG, QRVO, VIRT, PYPL, KHC, SCHF, SCHM, CFBK, C, CR, LHX, BBWI, MCK, QCOM, SNA, URI, GHC, SPR, NCLH, ICLR, FHB, AMRX, ACA, VSCO, PBP, SCHE,
- Sold Out: USFD, III,
For the details of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bowling+portfolio+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,631 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,076 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,671 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,724 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 28,902 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 93,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $121.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Celanese Corp (CE)
Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $80.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $368.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 486 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78.Sold Out: Information Services Group Inc (III)
Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Information Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.14 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bowling Portfolio Management LLC keeps buying