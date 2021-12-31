Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Coterra Energy Inc, VMware Inc, Celanese Corp, Sells US Foods Holding Corp, Information Services Group Inc

New Purchases: CTRA, VMW, CE, VLO,

MSFT, AAPL, XLU, AMZN, USRT, VNQ, JPM, FB, GOOG, VAW, BRK.B, BMY, KLAC, ORCL, TMO, DIS, ANTM, JAZZ, AVGO, HCA, FMAT, XLB, AGCO, T, ADS, MO, AMAT, AN, AVT, BAC, BC, CDNS, CAH, CRL, CVX, GLW, XRAY, DOV, FHN, FL, IT, GPC, GS, HPQ, HD, IPG, J, JNJ, KR, LEN, JEF, LMT, MKSI, MAN, MHK, MOH, MS, NOC, OMC, PH, R, SLM, SNX, TKR, UNH, VZ, WAT, WHR, WSM, SPB, MA, OC, BR, V, SSNC, LPLA, ABBV, IQV, OMF, ALLY, SC, CFG, QRVO, VIRT, PYPL, KHC, SCHF, SCHM, CFBK, C, CR, LHX, BBWI, MCK, QCOM, SNA, URI, GHC, SPR, NCLH, ICLR, FHB, AMRX, ACA, VSCO, PBP, SCHE, Sold Out: USFD, III,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coterra Energy Inc, VMware Inc, Celanese Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Netflix Inc, sells US Foods Holding Corp, Information Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,631 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,076 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,671 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,724 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 28,902 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 93,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $121.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $80.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $368.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Information Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.14 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.07.