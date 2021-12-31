Garrison Asset Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells , Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: RYE, SCHH, AMP, XLK, FTNT, VIS,
- Added Positions: SCHF, MDT, XYL, SCHE, MAS, VMW, SCHD, HBAN, VRT, DGRW, SCHC, SCHM,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, ANSS, VTR, IPGP, FEN, NVO, KMB, ACN, AZO, DE, T, WM, AZPN, AEP, MMM, LLY, BAX, HD, CSCO, RPM, UL, BCE,
- Sold Out: COR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Garrison Asset Management, LLC
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 16,748 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 51,706 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 14,301 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 2,737 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 40,084 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $48.69. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $150.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $295.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $272.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52. The stock is now traded at around $187.605800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Garrison Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.
