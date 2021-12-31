Garrison Asset Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells , Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: RYE, SCHH, AMP, XLK, FTNT, VIS,

RYE, SCHH, AMP, XLK, FTNT, VIS, Added Positions: SCHF, MDT, XYL, SCHE, MAS, VMW, SCHD, HBAN, VRT, DGRW, SCHC, SCHM,

SCHF, MDT, XYL, SCHE, MAS, VMW, SCHD, HBAN, VRT, DGRW, SCHC, SCHM, Reduced Positions: XOM, ANSS, VTR, IPGP, FEN, NVO, KMB, ACN, AZO, DE, T, WM, AZPN, AEP, MMM, LLY, BAX, HD, CSCO, RPM, UL, BCE,

XOM, ANSS, VTR, IPGP, FEN, NVO, KMB, ACN, AZO, DE, T, WM, AZPN, AEP, MMM, LLY, BAX, HD, CSCO, RPM, UL, BCE, Sold Out: COR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Fortinet Inc, sells , Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Garrison Asset Management, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garrison Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrison+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 16,748 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 51,706 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 14,301 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 2,737 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 40,084 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $48.69. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $150.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $295.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $272.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52. The stock is now traded at around $187.605800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrison Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.