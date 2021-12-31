Convergence Investment Partners, LLC Buys Chevron Corp, Exelon Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Avnet Inc, Williams Inc

New Purchases: EXC, JNPR, MC, SNPS, ASO, REGN, PAYX, LYV, ADM, HOLX, CNS, DOCN, APA, HUM, DDOG, ETN, FDX, JCI, MDLZ, ADP, SHW, CF, FAF, TJX, ARCB, BG, UNVR, MLI, MRO, BCC, WIRE, H, X, RHI, NVR, BLDR, NMRK, EXP, LULU, KFY, GNW,

EXC, JNPR, MC, SNPS, ASO, REGN, PAYX, LYV, ADM, HOLX, CNS, DOCN, APA, HUM, DDOG, ETN, FDX, JCI, MDLZ, ADP, SHW, CF, FAF, TJX, ARCB, BG, UNVR, MLI, MRO, BCC, WIRE, H, X, RHI, NVR, BLDR, NMRK, EXP, LULU, KFY, GNW, Added Positions: CVX, EXR, FNF, IBM, MS, HPQ, QCOM, ABBV, TSLA, CVS, SPGI, ABT, ABC, CAH, KO, BAC, PRU, AVGO, AMKR, STAG, BOX, SPG, KEY, JBL, FB, TDC, IT, MANH, RDN, INTU, GILD, ARW, TGT, PAG, ACN, SPSC, DFS, EVR, OVV, ACGL, ATKR, CWK,

CVX, EXR, FNF, IBM, MS, HPQ, QCOM, ABBV, TSLA, CVS, SPGI, ABT, ABC, CAH, KO, BAC, PRU, AVGO, AMKR, STAG, BOX, SPG, KEY, JBL, FB, TDC, IT, MANH, RDN, INTU, GILD, ARW, TGT, PAG, ACN, SPSC, DFS, EVR, OVV, ACGL, ATKR, CWK, Reduced Positions: MDU, VZ, ADBE, CMCSA, AAPL, DKS, HD, TSN, SYF, GOOGL, GM, MSFT, DE, EMR, R, GS, MRNA, CB, AMZN, PM, AA, CAR, INTC, IPG, JPM, PFE, SCCO, T, EOG, WBA, AMAT, IDXX, HCA, GOOG, HRI, BRK.B, GD, JNJ, JLL, NRG, OSK, PG, THC, CSCO, C, XOM, FITB, GT, NVDA, OLN, TXT, UNH, DIS, MA, OC, V, LYB, SEAS, IQV, PYPL, AMD, AXP, BLK, BMY, CAT, SCHW, TPR, COP, COST, DHR, LLY, EL, NEE, FCX, GE, HON, LRCX, LOW, MCD, MCK, MDT, MRK, NFLX, NKE, NUE, PEP, PKI, PCH, LIN, CRM, SBUX, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, WY, CHTR, NVT, AVTR, AMT, CNC, CI, KR, LSTR, MU, PNC, BKNG, PGR, USB, ANTM, TMUS, CLR,

MDU, VZ, ADBE, CMCSA, AAPL, DKS, HD, TSN, SYF, GOOGL, GM, MSFT, DE, EMR, R, GS, MRNA, CB, AMZN, PM, AA, CAR, INTC, IPG, JPM, PFE, SCCO, T, EOG, WBA, AMAT, IDXX, HCA, GOOG, HRI, BRK.B, GD, JNJ, JLL, NRG, OSK, PG, THC, CSCO, C, XOM, FITB, GT, NVDA, OLN, TXT, UNH, DIS, MA, OC, V, LYB, SEAS, IQV, PYPL, AMD, AXP, BLK, BMY, CAT, SCHW, TPR, COP, COST, DHR, LLY, EL, NEE, FCX, GE, HON, LRCX, LOW, MCD, MCK, MDT, MRK, NFLX, NKE, NUE, PEP, PKI, PCH, LIN, CRM, SBUX, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, WY, CHTR, NVT, AVTR, AMT, CNC, CI, KR, LSTR, MU, PNC, BKNG, PGR, USB, ANTM, TMUS, CLR, Sold Out: BK, AVT, WMB, BDN, UNM, ADSK, TTEC, ISRG, VMW, OXY, WK, MIME, SNX, WAT, BRKR, SEM, AIG, DAR, ALKS, LH, FIZZ, PDCE, RTX, DGX, TEX, PINS, CHK, EXPD, HI, AGCO, SGMS, MTG, BC, BYD, ABM, CMC, HTH, AFG, LXP, HIW, CROX, SONO,

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, Exelon Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Moelis, sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Avnet Inc, Williams Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Convergence Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Convergence Investment Partners, LLC owns 223 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Convergence Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/convergence+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,775 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,560 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 64,045 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 5,199 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 7,877 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.27%

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 24,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.49 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $30.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 30,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.14 and $76.98, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $291.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $606.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 233.30%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 820.63%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $192.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 455.93%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $131.909400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $97.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $34.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 51,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $12.75 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $13.74.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.