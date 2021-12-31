Sepio Capital, LP Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

New Purchases: SDG, AMAT, NUE, CB, GXF, COF, MGM, ABBV, SRLN, SJNK, EIS, ABT, SYF, MPC, EWN, SHW, CRBN, BIIB, BBY, GM, PIN, ADBE, JPST, ZHDG, APTV, GPN, ULST, HOOD, TIP, AMPL, ETN, MQ, JPM, KMB, PEP, XLY, TSM, GENI,

VEA, VWO, VO, MS, VOE, INTC, FB, RSP, MTCH, DIS, ASTR, UNP, EWP, VB, VTV, HMOP, CCI, VTIP, APD, BK, AMZN, CMI, V, SNAP, TFX, ILMN, TGT, EWS, EWW, DKS, EWO, EWY, GREK, BA, CMG, GDDY, EWT, BLK, JNJ, LOW, TXN, ASHR, EIRL, QQQ, VNQ, CASY, CVX, CSCO, DEO, D, FAST, PAYX, PFE, PGR, UPS, GOOG, PYPL, KWEB, AGCO, MO, CINF, CMCSA, DLB, NEE, BEN, GS, HPQ, MRK, NFLX, SBUX, UNH, VRTX, ET, PM, BKI, PINS, SNOW, EYLD, IJR, JETS, PDBC, VTI, AMD, AMT, AME, ACGL, CSX, DHR, ELS, F, HEI, IBM, ISRG, KR, LKQ, LII, MCO, NVR, ODFL, BKNG, SBAC, SLB, TDG, AWK, AL, UI, SQ, TWLO, YUMC, SE, UBER, CRWD, WISH, RBLX, ACWF, EDV, GLD, HYEM, IYW, MINT, PXH, VGT, VOX, Reduced Positions: VOO, AZO, BRK.B, PTRA, IWM, CI, BABA, AAPL, EFA, EPOL, MSFT, QCOM, ROST, JCI, DG, HCA, DE, NCNO, BAC, NVDA, NSC, EBAY, FYLD, CPNG, XRAY, IT, ANTM, ZM, XLU, XLV, XLI, IWB, PCY, XLK, LRCX, MANH, TJX, IAU, CME, PG, CHTR, AYI, CSL, CL, JBHT, NKE, NDSN, TRMB, VZ, MA, HCAT, NVST, SH, BLKB, CHH, COST, FDS, MGA, MET, CRM, TECH, RTX, WRB, WEX, BX, ULTA, DEEP, XLB, AMG, ADS, ATR, ADP, CACI, CF, COLM, DECK, HON, IEX, ICE, JLL, KNX, LSTR, MKL, MORN, NVS, ORLY, ORCL, RPM, POOL, SEIC, SCI, UMPQ, WFC, BR, BURL, GDX, IVV, VIXM, XLP, AMP, ADM, BLL, BG, CDNS, CSGP, KO, CPRT, EFX, FISV, GGG, HSIC, HXL, PB, SYK, TMO, UL, WMT, ARMK, TMX, WMS, TTD, OKTA, MDB, ZS, CHWY, NET, U, PLTR, ABNB, ARKG, DVY, EEM, IMTM, SYLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Nucor Corp, sells SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, AutoZone Inc, Bath & Body Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sepio Capital, LP. As of 2021Q4, Sepio Capital, LP owns 358 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 242,414 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 706,352 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,284 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 190,423 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 602,642 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.55%

Sepio Capital, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $92.64. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 67,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sepio Capital, LP initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 50,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sepio Capital, LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sepio Capital, LP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $192.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sepio Capital, LP initiated holding in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.72 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.275200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 157,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sepio Capital, LP initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $150.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 31,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sepio Capital, LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 112.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 706,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sepio Capital, LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 160.55%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 602,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sepio Capital, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 139.35%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 53,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sepio Capital, LP added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 2030.38%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $97.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 53,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sepio Capital, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.54%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $142.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 42,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sepio Capital, LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 79.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.666200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 181,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sepio Capital, LP sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Sepio Capital, LP sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Sepio Capital, LP sold out a holding in Global X MSCI Norway ETF. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $31.09.

Sepio Capital, LP sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sepio Capital, LP sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.