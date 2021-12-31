Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sepio Capital, LP Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

insider
2021-12-31
Investment company Sepio Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Nucor Corp, sells SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, AutoZone Inc, Bath & Body Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sepio Capital, LP. As of 2021Q4, Sepio Capital, LP owns 358 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sepio Capital, LP
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 242,414 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 706,352 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.52%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,284 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 190,423 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 602,642 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.55%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

Sepio Capital, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $92.64. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 67,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Sepio Capital, LP initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 50,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Sepio Capital, LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Sepio Capital, LP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $192.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (GXF)

Sepio Capital, LP initiated holding in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.72 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.275200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 157,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Sepio Capital, LP initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $150.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 31,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Sepio Capital, LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 112.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 706,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Sepio Capital, LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 160.55%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 602,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Sepio Capital, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 139.35%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 53,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Sepio Capital, LP added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 2030.38%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $97.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 53,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Sepio Capital, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.54%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $142.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 42,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Sepio Capital, LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 79.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.666200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 181,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Sepio Capital, LP sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Sepio Capital, LP sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Sold Out: Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

Sepio Capital, LP sold out a holding in Global X MSCI Norway ETF. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $31.09.

Sold Out: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Sepio Capital, LP sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Sepio Capital, LP sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.



